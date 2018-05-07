  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

U2 fans line up early for big concert at SAP Center in San Jose

Over 150 U2 fans started lining up early Monday morning in front of the SAP Center in San Jose ahead of the big concert. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Over 150 U2 fans started lining up early Monday morning in front of the SAP Center in San Jose ahead of the big concert.

The U2 fan base has a system where people with general admission floor seats are given a number for their place in line. They line up orderly on the morning of the concert until the wristbands are given out at 9 a.m.

Some told ABC7 News they have been lined up since this past Friday afternoon.

Once they get their wristbands, they will return at 5 p.m. when they'll be let in to the concert venue.

This is U2's eXPERIENCE & iNNOCENCE Tour 2018

They play Monday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 8 in San Jose.

The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

The concert is sold out, but you may be able to get tickets on re-seller websites.

Click here to see if tickets are still available.
