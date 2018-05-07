SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Over 150 U2 fans started lining up early Monday morning in front of the SAP Center in San Jose ahead of the big concert.
The U2 fan base has a system where people with general admission floor seats are given a number for their place in line. They line up orderly on the morning of the concert until the wristbands are given out at 9 a.m.
Some told ABC7 News they have been lined up since this past Friday afternoon.
VIDEO: U2 breaks concert curfew in Santa Clara
Once they get their wristbands, they will return at 5 p.m. when they'll be let in to the concert venue.
This is U2's eXPERIENCE & iNNOCENCE Tour 2018
They play Monday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 8 in San Jose.
The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
The concert is sold out, but you may be able to get tickets on re-seller websites.
Click here to see if tickets are still available.
‘The path is made by you…' #U2 #U2eiTour #U2SongsOfExperience #loveisbigger pic.twitter.com/Q5MqLnI41r— U2 (@U2) May 7, 2018
#U2 concert in San Jose tonight and tomorrow. About 150 people lined up (some arrived Friday) to get wristbands. pic.twitter.com/vwvPUl6Jj7— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 7, 2018