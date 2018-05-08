STUDENT DIES

14-year-old freshman collapses, dies at New Jersey high school

EMBED </>More Videos

A14-year-old freshman collapses and dies at Franklin High School in NJ.

SOMERSET, N.J. --
A 14-year-old freshman collapsed and died during gym class at a New Jersey high school Tuesday morning.

The Franklin Township School district confirmed the student was unresponsive after the incident, which happened on the field at Franklin High School just after 9 a.m.

Staff performed CPR, and the boy was rushed to the hospital. Sadly, he died a short time later.

School officials say counseling is being provided to staff and students.

The district released the following statement:

"At approximately 9:10 am during a physical education class on the field of Franklin High School, 500 Elizabeth Avenue, Somerset, NJ, a 14-year-old male ninth grade student became unresponsive.911 was called and the physical education staff of the high school immediately began CPR.The Franklin Township Police Department arrived and the student was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick via ambulance.At approximately 11:15 am, we learned that the student had passed away. We are providing counseling to our staff and students.Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student's family at this time."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
student diesu.s. & worldstudentsNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STUDENT DIES
Castro Valley woman killed on spring break trip to Mexico
Brentwood high school coping after 4 unrelated student deaths
Bullying leads to 13-year-old girl's suicide, family says
Pittsburg teen collapses, dies during military training run
More student dies
Top Stories
Report: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
Students put on lockdown after emergency at East Bay high school pool
Thousands more UC workers join strike
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
Judge Aaron Persky breaks silence amid recall effort
Warriors to face off against Pelicans in Game 5 of NBA Playoffs
7-week-old hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
Legal secretary leaves over $8M of fortune to students
Show More
Iran president: Uranium enrichment may resume if deal fails
Highway 99 named most dangerous roadway in US
Lemons bring hope back to residents burned out by North Bay Fires
NBA playoff MVPs: Who has been the best of the best?
Wisconsin school accused of throwing away lunches
More News