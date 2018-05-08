ORGAN DONATIONS

Alabama teen comes back to life after parents agree to donate organs

EMBED </>More Videos

Linsey Davis has the latest on the miracle recovery. (WPVI)

ALABAMA --
An Alabama boy is on the path to a miraculous recovery from severe brain trauma.

RELATED: Antioch boy in need of organ donation saved by young Army veteran

A dune buggy accident two months ago left 13-year-old Trenton McKinley with seven skull fractures.

Trenton was clinging to life and barely breathing. Then, just as his parents signed papers to donate his organs, Trenton started coming back, making strides beyond what anyone expected.

RELATED: 3 families' lives changed thanks to organ donation chain

"There's no other explanation but God," he said. "There's no other way that I could have came back. Even the doctors said."

But the joy is tempered with deep worry because Trenton still has his struggles.

He's lost 50 pounds and deals with nerve pain and seizures daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldhealthcheckorgan donationschildren's healthAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ORGAN DONATIONS
Eagles fan receives life-saving kidney donation from Patriots fan
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Wife hides kidney donor surprise on baseball card
Dad bikes cross-country to hear daughter's heartbeat
More organ donations
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors remove 132-pound tumor from woman's abdomen
Shear vintage: Old Mission Barbershop debuts
Bay Area LIFE: Outdoor workouts
Eagles fan receives life-saving kidney donation from Patriots fan
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Report: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
Students put on lockdown after emergency at East Bay high school pool
Thousands more UC workers join strike
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
Judge Aaron Persky breaks silence amid recall effort
Warriors to face off against Pelicans in Game 5 of NBA Playoffs
7-week-old hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
Legal secretary leaves over $8M of fortune to students
Show More
Iran president: Uranium enrichment may resume if deal fails
Highway 99 named most dangerous roadway in US
Lemons bring hope back to residents burned out by North Bay Fires
NBA playoff MVPs: Who has been the best of the best?
Wisconsin school accused of throwing away lunches
More News