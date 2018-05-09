ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sylvester Stallone visits Rocky's house in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA --
The saying 'you can't go home again' doesn't apply to Rocky.

Sylvester Stallone is making the most of his time in Philadelphia while filming 'Creed 2.'

On Tuesday, Stallone posted video of himself visiting Rocky's home from the 1976 film. "While filming Creed 2, I took a trip back to the old neighborhood and visited Rocky's house. Join me in the Time Machine," he wrote on his Instagram page. "I don't know how many times I'll get a chance to visit this place, so maybe this is the last time I sit here on the Rocky steps," Stallone said.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone buys replica Rocky statue

He then recalled the memories that took place on the steps of the home. "I remember I did the scene with Adrian here. I said, 'Look at this face. This is the face you can trust. Someday they're going to put this face on a stamp.'"

After pointing at the 1818 address, he called the moment pretty fantastic.

"Some things come to an end. Some things don't. There's just no end to Rocky," Stallone said.
