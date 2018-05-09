7 ON YOUR SIDE

Novato Verizon customers say they've received rebates for signal issues

Consumers who are experiencing problems with their cellphone service in Novato are now telling 7 On Your Side they have received rebates from Verizon. (KGO-TV)

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
Consumers who are experiencing cellphone signal problems are now telling 7 On Your Side they have received rebates from Verizon.

One customer reported a $30 rebate and another said they received $50.

The important thing is for you to keep track of any service problems you are experiencing. That way, when you talk with customer service and request a refund, you have the information on hand to prove you have suffered a loss.

Verizon said it will "be happy to investigate each inquiry on a case-by-case basis."

Customers can reach Verizon by clicking here.

VIDEO: What should you do if you lost your Verizon phone service?
Novato residents say their Verizon service has been unpredictable for more than a week. So what do you do if you don't have service?

