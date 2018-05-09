NET NEUTRALITY

Congress to vote on whether to restore net neutrality

Senate Democrats, led by Ed Markey from Massachusetts, filed a petition Wednesday to force the vote under the Congressional Review Act. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Congress will vote next week on whether to restore net neutrality.

Senate Democrats, led by Ed Markey from Massachusetts, filed a petition today to force the vote under the Congressional Review Act.

The CRA is a rule allowing Congress to overturn decisions by government agencies.

Net neutrality would prevent broadband providers from blocking or slowing web traffic.

The Republican-led Federal Communications Commission voted last year to repeal those rules. Any action would still need President Donald Trump's signature for it to take effect.

