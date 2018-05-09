Congress to vote on whether to restore net neutrality

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Congress will vote next week on whether to restore net neutrality.
Senate Democrats, led by Ed Markey from Massachusetts, filed a petition today to force the vote under the Congressional Review Act.
RELATED: FCC officially repeals landmark net neutrality rules
The CRA is a rule allowing Congress to overturn decisions by government agencies.
Net neutrality would prevent broadband providers from blocking or slowing web traffic.
The Republican-led Federal Communications Commission voted last year to repeal those rules. Any action would still need President Donald Trump's signature for it to take effect.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the internet.