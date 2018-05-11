  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
ROBIN WILLIAMS

Novel about Robin Williams to be released

EMBED </>More Videos

A new book tracing the final few months of Robin Williams's life is set to be released later this month. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

by Baraka N. Burks
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A new book tracing the final few months of Robin Williams' life is set to be released later this month.

It's called, "Robin."

The author, Dave Itzkoff, used information from the late actor's family members and closest confidants, including fellow actor and comedian, Billy Crystal.

RELATED: SF officials unanimously vote to name Golden Gate Park meadow after Robin Williams

The book touches on the challenges, both professionally and personally, Williams faced in the months preceding his death.

It also talks about the August morning Rebecca Spencer, Williams's longtime personal assistant, found him hanging by a belt inside his bedroom.

Before making the discovery, she slipped a note under his door to see if he was okay.

After getting no response, she used a paper clip to force open the lock, and that's when she made the horrifying discovery.

"Robin" is set to be released May 15th.

PHOTOS: Robin Williams through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybooksrobin williamsactorcelebritycelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: Robin Williams through the years
SF officials vote to name meadow after Robin Williams
ROBIN WILLIAMS
SF officials vote to name meadow after Robin Williams
Golden Gate Park meadow to be named after Robin Williams
'Mrs.Doubtfire' home in San Francisco sells for $4.15 million
Iconic San Francisco home in 'Mrs. Doubtfire' on market for $4.5M
More robin williams
SOCIETY
It's the promposal that is the talk of the town
Tea, curtsies and a proper wave: How to behave like a royal
World's oldest World War II veteran celebrates 112th birthday
Newsom family picks up after their dog using Trump poop bags
More Society
Top Stories
Motion to dismiss charges against Ghost Ship fire suspects denied
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Vacaville bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
Details remain slim in Sunnyvale shooting case
Taking Uber, Lyft to SFO may cost some people more money
Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm
San Francisco police investigating officer involved shooting
Show More
Dragon's head bursts into flames during Walt Disney World parade
Taylor Swift coming to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara
Warsaw police investigate after viral video of officer putting man in chokehold
Concord teen arrested after hacking into school grading system
Teen detained in shooting that injured 1 at Palmdale school
More News