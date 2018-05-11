Motion to dismiss charges against Ghost Ship fire suspects denied

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3408114" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Newly obtained body camera video reveals the observations of Oakland Police officers at the Ghost Ship artists' collective well before it burned down.

Motion to dismiss charges against Max Harris & Derick Almena in the ghost ship fire case has been DENIED. — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 11, 2018

A judge denied a motion to drop all charges against two defendants in the Ghost Ship fire case where 36 people were killed at a warehouse in Oakland.Attorneys for Derick Almena And Max Harris made lengthy arguments to the judge to drop the charges, including the fact that the cause of the Ghost Ship fire was never found.They asked the question 'how could you blame it on them if you don't even know how it started?' The warehouse went up in flames a 1.5 years ago during a concert at the warehouse.Almena and Harris face 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter.The judge said he is not here to decide whether they are guilty, just if there is enough probable cause to move forward to trial and he decided that there is enough there.A spokesperson for Almena's wife thought the judge was fair and was not surprised by the outcome.The trial is scheduled to begin on July 16.