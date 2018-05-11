  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
Woman awarded $8 million after wrongful termination from Chipotle

A jury on Thursday ruled in favor of a woman wrongfully terminated from a Fresno Chipotle restaurant. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
A jury on Thursday ruled in favor of a woman wrongfully terminated from a Fresno Chipotle restaurant.

Jeannette Ortiz was awarded $8 million after she was fired from her managing position back in 2015 at the Shaw and Cedar location.

Chipotle accused Ortiz of stealing $636 and claimed there was video evidence of it, but the company never produced the video.

Chipotle issued a statement tonight saying they were disappointed with the verdict and planned to appeal the outcome.

