A jury on Thursday ruled in favor of a woman wrongfully terminated from a Fresno Chipotle restaurant.Jeannette Ortiz was awarded $8 million after she was fired from her managing position back in 2015 at the Shaw and Cedar location.Chipotle accused Ortiz of stealing $636 and claimed there was video evidence of it, but the company never produced the video.Chipotle issued a statement tonight saying they were disappointed with the verdict and planned to appeal the outcome.