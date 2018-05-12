  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews

Chili's reports data breach may affect some customers credit card information

EMBED </>More Videos

Chili's reports data breach may affect some customers credit card information (KTRK)

Chili's restaurants have reported that a data breach may have affected some customers' credit and debit card information.

According to a news release, On May 11, the chain learned that some of their customer's payment information was compromised at a "certain Chili's restaurant."

The company says the data breach was limited between March and April 2018, but they are continuing to assess the incident.

The release stated that they were working with third party forensic experts to conduct an investigation to determine what led to the breach.

The company says they believe that malware was used to gather payment card information including credit or debit card numbers, as well as, cardholder names from their payment systems.

Chili's said customers personal information such as social security numbers, full dates of birth, and federal identification numbers were not compromised.

Out of caution, they say that anyone who used a payment card at a Chili's Restaurant during March and April should contact all three national credit reporting agencies as soon as possible to place a fraud alert on their record.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
restaurantdata breachcredit cardsu.s. & worldsecurity breachidentity theftcrime
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ironman competition brings thousands to Sonoma County
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Vacaville bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Video shows officer hitting daughter at school
Wind-whipped Vallejo fire destroys home
Woman claims Oreo never paid her for winning flavor
Boaters rescued by Coast Guard near Suisun Slough
Paris stabbings investigated as terror attack, claimed by IS
Show More
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
Tales from Taylor Swift concert in Santa Clara
Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral
Ironman competition helps Santa Rosa businesses recover from wildfires
Real steal: Woman paid $28.43 rent for Manhattan apartment
More News