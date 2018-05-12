Boaters rescued by Coast Guard near Suisun Slough

A Coast Guard helicopter is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SUISUN CITY, Calif. --
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four boaters early Saturday morning after their fishing vessel crashed into the shore near Suisun Slough.

The stranded boaters called the Coast Guard at about 4 a.m. after the crash, saying one person in the boat was diabetic.

Crews arrived on scene and determined that they couldn't tow the boat because it was firmly in place into the ground.

The crews called a helicopter to complete the rescue and it arrived at 7 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. It flew the diabetic boater and one other to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

The helicopter then returned to the boat and took the two remaining boaters to Napa County Airport. The owner of the boat will return and navigate the vessel during high tide, according to the Coast Guard.

"These individuals are lucky they had cell phone coverage in such a remote location," Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Murphy said in a news release. "We're all very grateful we could help."
