SKY7 was over McCovey Cove as a barge with a rugby field on it was floated into place.Monday night is "Rugby Night" at AT&T Park.The San Francisco Giants are celebrating the sport and hoping to spark more interest in it by bringing the barge to the ballpark.Rugby fans have a chance to give the sport a try until later this evening.The Giants meanwhile host the Cincinnati Reds at 7:15 p.m.