Firefighters knock down 2-alarm house fire in San Jose

A two-alarm fire damaged a Victorian home on N. 9th St. & E. St. James St. in Downtown San Jose. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A two-alarm fire damaged a Victorian home on N. 9th St. & E. St. James St. in Downtown San Jose.

San Jose Fire was called at 4:43 a.m.

Two adults and one teenager escaped the fire on their own. They were not hurt.

Firefighters say the fire started on the back deck and spread into the home. Firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to neighboring homes.

Firefighters quickly got knockdown on the flames and had it under control in about a half hour.

The Red Cross was called to help the fire victims.
