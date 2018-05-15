CHILD NEGLECT

Fairfield neighbor shocked to hear of abuse allegations against 10 children

EMBED </>More Videos

A neighbor who lives across the street from a Fairfield couple accused of abusing their 10 children was shocked to hear of the horrific allegations in the case. (KGO-TV)

By
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
The mother accused of abusing her 10 children as they lived in squalor in Fairfield is keeping quiet on Tuesday. She and her husband have both been charged after a six week investigation. Meantime, their neighbors are expressing shock over the discovery.

Two people knocked on Ina Rogers' door Tuesday morning in Fairfield and identified themselves as being from the public defender's office. Rogers did not want to open the door, but they coaxed her into doing it quickly and letting them slip in with her out of view of the TV cameras. On Monday, she publicly declared her innocence.

VIDEO: Inside Fairfield home where police say kids lived in 'squalor'
EMBED More News Videos

Fairfield couple has been charged with everything from child neglect to torture after police say they discovered their 10 children living in squalor. Here's a look inside the home.



Rogers' neighbor across the street told ABC7 News he is surprised to hear about the accusations against the couple. Larry Magnaye says he had no idea 10 kids lived across the street -- he says he never saw them.

Rogers faces child endangerment charges. Her husband, Jonathan Allen, faces several charges of abuse against their 10 children -- ages 4 months to 12-years-old. Police and prosecutors say they were horrified by the statements from some of the kids.

VIDEO: Police: 10 Fairfield kids found living in squalor, parents arrested
EMBED More News Videos

Police: 10 Fairfield kids found living in squalor, parents arrested (1 of 3)

Fairfield mother accused in horrific child abuse case facing new charges

Prosecutors say they will file nine counts of felony child abuse against a Fairfield mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home.


The children have been removed from the home and placed with relatives. Rogers is out on bail while Allen remains in jail. Prosecutors are considering more charges.

The bathroom is strewn with feces at a home in Fairfield, Calif., Monday, May 14, 2018, where authorities removed 10 children and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and emotional abuse. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

VIDEO: Police discuss alleged abuse of 10 children in Fairfield
EMBED More News Videos

Fairfield police held a press conference regarding 10 children who were rescued after being allegedly abused by their parents.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child neglectchild rescuechild rescuedchildrenpolicechild abusecrimeinvestigationFairfield
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fairfield mother calls child abuse accusations 'ludicrous'
Police: 10 Fairfield kids found living in squalor, parents arrested
VIDEO: Inside Fairfield home where police say kids lived in 'squalor'
CHILD NEGLECT
Fairfield father accused in child abuse case speaks from jail
Fairfield mom accused in horrific child abuse case facing new charges
Fairfield mother calls child abuse accusations 'ludicrous'
Police: 10 Fairfield kids found living in squalor, parents arrested
More child neglect
Top Stories
Violent robbery in SF caught on camera
Fairfield mom accused in horrific child abuse case facing new charges
Police commission shake up could have drastic impact on SFPD policy
Iowa baby struck by softball may have suffered brain damage
Judge tosses Calif. law allowing terminally ill to take life-ending drugs
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
Video of man getting haircut on BART goes viral
Dangerous levels of sulfur dioxide prompt warning on Hawaii's Big Island
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: American restricts service animals, 2018 grads starting salary
Santa Clara councilman resigns amid sexual harassment allegations
Algorithm will help San Francisco DA wipe out pot cases
SF mayor proposes hiring hundreds of officers to improve safety
Tesla Model X sets new record for towing Boeing Dreamliner
More News