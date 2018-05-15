EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3474056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fairfield couple has been charged with everything from child neglect to torture after police say they discovered their 10 children living in squalor. Here's a look inside the home.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3474161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: 10 Fairfield kids found living in squalor, parents arrested (1 of 3) Fairfield mother accused in horrific child abuse case facing new charges Prosecutors say they will file nine counts of felony child abuse against a Fairfield mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3473872" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fairfield police held a press conference regarding 10 children who were rescued after being allegedly abused by their parents.

The mother accused of abusing her 10 children as they lived in squalor in Fairfield is keeping quiet on Tuesday. She and her husband have both been charged after a six week investigation. Meantime, their neighbors are expressing shock over the discovery.Two people knocked on Ina Rogers' door Tuesday morning in Fairfield and identified themselves as being from the public defender's office. Rogers did not want to open the door, but they coaxed her into doing it quickly and letting them slip in with her out of view of the TV cameras. On Monday, she publicly declared her innocence.Rogers' neighbor across the street told ABC7 News he is surprised to hear about the accusations against the couple. Larry Magnaye says he had no idea 10 kids lived across the street -- he says he never saw them.Rogers faces child endangerment charges. Her husband, Jonathan Allen, faces several charges of abuse against their 10 children -- ages 4 months to 12-years-old. Police and prosecutors say they were horrified by the statements from some of the kids.The children have been removed from the home and placed with relatives. Rogers is out on bail while Allen remains in jail. Prosecutors are considering more charges.