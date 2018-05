A Michigan fire chief says his cameras captured an image of an angel above his truck.Glen Thorman said his motion sensor activated home camera caught the image of what appeared to be an angelic figure moving out of frame.The church posted the photos on its Facebook page last week with the caption:"I said 'That's an angel!' And I was just blown away," Thorman told WPBN. "I couldn't wait to send it to my wife and send it to Deneille. And I said 'I got an angel, and my camera took a picture of an angel.'"Many people commented on the post:"This is awesome. Thank you Lord for your protecting angels," Nola C. wrote."Awesome. I always knew angels were with you Rhonda and Glen keeping you and your family safe. Good to see," "Gloria T said."I am a believer and this photo is exactly what happens but without notice! Thanks for firming my beliefs in life everafter the loved ones are always closer than what you think! AMEN!!!" Thomas R. wrote.A photographer weighed in on the photo and said that the image is moth-shaped, saying that you can see what appears to be wings and a head."But at the same time since it's not clearly in focus and since it is what it is, there may be room for interpretation," Joe Clark said.