AUTOMOTIVE

Report: 28 people killed by keyless cars

EMBED </>More Videos

Report: 28 people killed by keyless cars. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 15, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW YORK --
Drivers of keyless cars may want to be a little more cautious.

A report from the New York Times found that dozens of people have been poisoned by carbon monoxide after failing to shut off the keyless ignition on their vehicles.

Since 2006, the Times reports at least 28 people have died and 45 others have suffered injuries from the gas after it seeped into their homes.

Keyless ignition allows drivers to start their cars with the press of a button while an electronic key fob remains in their pocket or purse.

But some people wrongfully assume the car turns itself off when you exit, not realizing they need to press the button again.

VIDEO: How to protect your family from carbon monoxide poisoning
EMBED More News Videos

You can't see or smell carbon monoxide, but high levels of it can be deadly.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveu.s. & worldcarshealthcheckcarbon monoxidesafetywarning
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: How to protect your family from carbon monoxide poisoning
AUTOMOTIVE
CA DMV offices seeing longer wait times
Beyond the monthly payment: The true cost of owning a car
Signatures submitted for state gas tax repeal
Why Jeep warranty won't cover engine repairs
More Automotive
Top Stories
Violent robbery in SF caught on camera
Fairfield mom accused in horrific child abuse case facing new charges
Police commission shake up could have drastic impact on SFPD policy
Iowa baby struck by softball may have suffered brain damage
Judge tosses Calif. law allowing terminally ill to take life-ending drugs
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
Video of man getting haircut on BART goes viral
Dangerous levels of sulfur dioxide prompt warning on Hawaii's Big Island
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: American restricts service animals, 2018 grads starting salary
Santa Clara councilman resigns amid sexual harassment allegations
Algorithm will help San Francisco DA wipe out pot cases
SF mayor proposes hiring hundreds of officers to improve safety
Tesla Model X sets new record for towing Boeing Dreamliner
More News