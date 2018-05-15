MARINE POLLUTION

San Francisco aims to clean up litter, curb pollution

EMBED </>More Videos

A new effort is underway in San Francisco to clean up litter while curbing pollution. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A new effort is underway in San Francisco to clean up litter while curbing pollution. San Francisco lawmakers today unveiled legislation to ban "plastic straws." And not just straws, but also coffee stirrers or cocktail sticks.

Supervisors Katy Tang and Ahsha Safaí introduced their ordinance at "Boba Guys" on Fillmore.
RELATED: Berkeley edges toward banning plastic straws

The store offers only "reusable" and "compostable" straws for their popular boba teas.

That would become a requirement under this proposal.

Backers say it would help reduce litter in the streets of San Francisco and improve the environment.

Marine life can be harmed by plastics. A sea turtle, discovered two years ago in Costa Rica, suffered after a straw got loged up its nose.

The images of the sea turtle became a rallying cry for action.
RELATED: Viral sea turtle video fuels campaign against plastic straws

"Our planet earth is going to suffer if we don't take steps now to reduce the amount of plastic waste that we consume every day and that we are discarding onto our streets," said Tang.

Other Bay Area cities are also taking steps. Berkeley is considering a plastic straw ban as well as a 25-cent surcharge on disposable cups and containers.

Oakland is considering making plastic straws available upon request, already adopted in Alameda and Santa Cruz.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the environment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsplasticplastic bagsplastic bottlesplastic pollutionmarine pollutionturtlesSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARINE POLLUTION
SF restaurant fights plastic waste one margarita at a time
More marine pollution
PETS & ANIMALS
Help! Dog siblings seek loving home after tragedy strikes
VIDEO: Orcas frolic off coast of Monterey
VIDEO: Kitten rescued after getting head stuck in hoop base
Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3 killed, including 2 kids, in 5 vehicle crash in Fremont
Fairfield mom accused of child abuse taken into custody
Kevin Durant as X factor? Warriors plan to showcase him; Rockets confident they can withstand him
Aliso Viejo victim ID'd; blast came from 'device,' officials say
Warriors will try to take 2-0 series lead against Rockets
Violent robbery in SF caught on camera
2 Cheesecake Factory fires workers in 'Make America Great Again' hat incident
WE ARE DUB NATION: Meet some of the Warriors fiercest fans
Show More
Teens' post-prom boardwalk stroll creates memorable moment
Senate panel agrees with intel agencies on Russia election interference
Who is invited to the royal wedding?
ESPN to honor Nassar sexual abuse survivors at ESPYS
YANNY OR LAUREL? Audio experts weigh in on great debate
More News