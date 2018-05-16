  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
From Mr. Incredible to Mr. Mom: plot reveals from the 'Incredibles 2' director

Helen Parr, known as Elastigirl, fight crime while her husband, Bob, in the newest Pixar animated movie "Incredibles 2". (DISNEY/PIXAR)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
The long-anticipated sequel to "The Incredibles" movie is out in one month and the director is revealing a little bit more about the plot.

Pixar's Brad Bird, who directed the original film 14 years ago, said the new movie begins immediately after the original movie ended. The Parr family is still trying to bring superheroes out of the shadows. But this time it is mom, Elastigirl, who is fighting crime while Mister Incredible is home being "Mister Mom."

"There's a little bit of friction because Bob (Mr. Incredible) thinks he is the best person for any job. And Helen (Elastigirl) is more conflicted about having to step away from the family for a moment," said Bird.

The movie continues to explore the theme that the Avengers franchise took up in its two most recent films about superheroes place in society and the destruction they cause, a topic that came up in the original 2004 Incredibles movie.

Even though Pixar and Marvel are both owned by Disney, the Incredibles director said there won't be any crossovers with the Avengers universe.

"More power to the Marvel franchises. We love them, but the Incredibles, it's its own thing," said producer John Walker.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel and ABC7.

