Hoodline: SPCA Bay to Barkers and other weekend fun

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We teamed up with our partners at Hoodline to bring you the best weekend activities.
Bay to Barkers
Bay to Breakers weekend is upon us and you can kick off the festivities with some furry friends.
Join San Francisco SPCA in the Mission Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. for their annual spring celebration. It's a Bay to Barkers Cocktail Pawty.
Highlights include top shelf cocktails with animal themes and a cuddle experience with some adorable puppies. The party kicks off a weekend long adoption event at SPCA's Mission and Pacific Heights locations.
"Adoptable animals will be available for free. We're going to be waiving the adoption fees for all of our animals that are five months or older," said Adoption Director Suzanne Hollis.
RSVP is required and you can unlock your ticket by making a donation at here. Then, it's time to get ready for the costume contest.
"We're going to be giving awards for the most original and the most iconically San Franciscan costume. It is Bay to Breakers weekend so we think that the animals should have a chance to compete as well," said Hollis.
Aloha Festival
Enjoy some family fun Saturday at Aloha Festival at Alameda's South Shore Center. Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with a special ukulele performance by Alameda students, live music from Island Breeze, traditional Polynesian dance, and a Moana impersonator. The festival runs from noon to 3 p.m. and beverage proceeds will go to Alameda Meals on Wheels.
Head West
Head to Bay Street in Emeryville Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for some unique finds at Head West Marketplace. The monthly market from West Perro showcases more than 25 local artisans. Shop one of a kind clothing to home decor, along with live music, and tasty eats.
MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.