Grass fire next to Highway 101 in Redwood City may have started near homeless encampment

Emergency crews are responding to a grass fire near southbound Highway 101 and Woodside Road in Redwood City, which is causing some road closures in the area. (KGO-TV)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Drivers encountered some scary moments on Highway 101 in Redwood City Thursday afternoon after a massive brush fire broke out right next to it.

The fire burned in dense bushes and trees next to the southbound lanes

The blaze was reported around 1:40 p.m. near the Woodside Road off-ramp.



The fire closed both on-ramps from Woodside Road to southbound Highway 101 as well as the southbound slow lane, according to the CHP.

The CHP says the southbound off-ramp to Woodside Road is now open. The Woodside Road on-ramp to southbound Hwy 101 is expected to reopen within an hour.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It appeared the fire started near a homeless encampment next to the freeway.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
