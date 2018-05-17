"This is not how I envisioned retirement," said Steve Morrow, another evacuee from #Journeysend mobile home part in #SantaRosa. The complex remains uninhabitable, and his unit, behind a locked gate. #abc7now A new plan would move residents to a county subsidized site. pic.twitter.com/GCKQqesUYM — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 17, 2018

Steve Morrow shares the 5th weel with his black lab, Zella. "She has taken over the couch. This place is fine for vacations, but not long-term." #abc7now #journeysend #sonoma #sonomastrong Rent is $11-hundred per month. pic.twitter.com/7owam2eoQo — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 17, 2018

Burned out Journey's End mobile home residents are spread across #Sonoma County. Steve Barrow, another who has been through hell. He lives in a rental 5th Wheel behind an artist colony. #abc7now Not many options. pic.twitter.com/d58LwtEqTw — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 17, 2018

Some #JourneysEnd residents remain in limbo, living in motels. Their mobile homes are intact, but the area is condemned and they have to funds to move. The plan by Burbank Housing and@TzuChiCharity would provide relief and a new lease. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/zt4JhqbZ2N — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 17, 2018

Will the sad saga of #JourneysEnd conclude here? A new proposal b-4 #Sonoma Board of Sups would lease these paddocks behind the County Fairgrounds and turn them into a mobile home park for victims #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ajlUm9tyjG — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 17, 2018

There is new hope for hard-luck residents of Journey's End mobile homes. Sonoma County may long-term lease out a paddock behind the Fairgrounds, allowing construction of a new home park for them.The concept still needs approval from Fairgrounds Board and Board of Supervisors.For Journey's End embattled residents like Steve Morrow, who now rents a 5th Wheel for $1,100 per month, it could be a lifesaver. His mobile home remains locked behind the gate in a condemned community. He hasn't the funds to move it.Burbank Housing and the Buddhist Tau Chi Foundation have taken the lead in trying to get the new project approved. Even if all goes smoothly, the wait could be 18 months.