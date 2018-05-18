Suspect shot, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Santa Cruz

One suspect was shot and a deputy injured during a confrontation early Friday morning on Ocean Street Extension. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
One suspect was shot and a deputy injured during a confrontation early Friday morning on Ocean Street Extension.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office says it's still reviewing body camera footage to figure out how it all went down.

They confirm the suspect is still being treated. The deputy is out of the hospital. The Sheriff's office says the deputy was not shot, but somehow got injured during the confrontation.

The department says they will release more details during a news conference at 1 p.m.
