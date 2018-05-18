Suspect shot, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County Sheriff sergeant says 2 deputies initiated encounter with man & woman on Ocean Street Extension at ~3:30am when a confrontation occurred. One suspect was shot & being treated in hospital. Deputy injured (not shot) and released from hospital. pic.twitter.com/y8MshA236R — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 18, 2018

One suspect was shot and a deputy injured during a confrontation early Friday morning on Ocean Street Extension.The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office says it's still reviewing body camera footage to figure out how it all went down.They confirm the suspect is still being treated. The deputy is out of the hospital. The Sheriff's office says the deputy was not shot, but somehow got injured during the confrontation.The department says they will release more details during a news conference at 1 p.m.