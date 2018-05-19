Seaside woman arrested in death of dependent adult allegedly tortured, held captive

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SEASIDE, Calif. (KGO) --
Police arrested a 34-year-old woman Friday in connection with the 2017 death of a dependent adult, who Monterey County prosecutors say, had been tortured and held captive in a Seaside apartment for nearly a decade before she died.

Seaside police arrested Corrie Denise Arriaga after a 10-month investigation into the Aug. 4, 2017 death of Courtney Ann Turney.

Arriaga is set to be charged Monday with first-degree murder with a special circumstance allegation that the murder was intentional and committed during the infliction of torture.

In addition, Arriaga will be charged with torture, human trafficking, false imprisonment of a dependent adult and theft from a dependent adult, according to prosecutors.

Turney moved to Seaside from Okalahoma in 2008 and began living in an apartment with Arriaga.

Prosecutors said the investigation revealed that Arriaga physically abused Turney, starved her, forced her to perform physical labor and held her prisoner in the apartment. Additionally, Arriaga embezzled a large amount of money that Turney received for being a member of the Comanche Nation.

Arriaga is being held at the Monterey County Jail on $2.1 million bail, prosecutors said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arresttorturedeath investigationhostagecrimemonterey county
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer playrs rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News