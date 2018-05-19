SPORTS

Santa Cruz native freedives into history

A Santa Cruz native made history this month. Shelby Eisenberg went deeper than any American woman ever dove using only the oxygen in her lungs. (Performance Freediving)

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (KGO) --
A Santa Cruz native made history this month.

Shelby Eisenberg went deeper than any American woman ever dove using only the oxygen in her lungs.

When she reached her target depth on May 13 she snatched a tag off a weight tethered to a rope, then sped her way back to the surface. As she emerged above the water she smiled.

Shelby dove 278 feet. It took her nearly three minutes to complete the dive, which took place off the coast of Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands.

