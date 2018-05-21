TRAFFIC

San Bruno Canal bridge closed for emergency repairs near SFO

The city of South San Francisco will be closing the San Bruno Canal bridge located near the intersection of South Airport Boulevard and North Access Road indefinitely to replace bridge piles, the city announced. (KGO-TV)

The city of South San Francisco will be closing the San Bruno Canal bridge located near the intersection of South Airport Boulevard and North Access Road indefinitely - starting Monday to replace bridge piles, the city announced on Tuesday.

The bridge is located near the long-term parking structure for the San Francisco International Airport, in addition to a United Airlines operations center. The city said it would provide detours around the closure.

Samtrans said two routes would be affected by the closure: routes 292 and 397. The agency said in a statement that passengers should expect delays until construction is completed. Passengers can get more information on route changes by calling (800) 660-4287.


The closure to replace the piles that the city says are rapidly deteriorating should be finished by December 2018, but the city didn't provide a specific date of completion.
