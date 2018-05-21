SOCIETY

SoCal lottery player may be luckiest man on Earth

EMBED </>More Videos

Antulio Mazariegos won the lottery four times in six months for a total of $6 million in winnings. Not too shabby at all.

SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) --
We want to introduce you to a man who may be the luckiest man in the world!

Antulio Mazariegos won the lottery four times in six months for a total of $6 million in winnings. Not too shabby at all.

All those winnings come from scratcher tickets bought in Southern California.

His biggest winner -- for $5 million -- was a California Black Premium Scratcher ticket purchased in Van Nuys.

Mazariegos told lottery officials he has no idea why he's been so lucky, saying he just likes to play.

For more on the lottery, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotterymoneybuzzworthyviralsouthern californiau.s. & worldLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
LGBT community cheers pope's 'God made you like this' remark
PHOTOS: Harry & Meghan's royal wedding ceremony
Bay Area royal watchers up early for wedding
More Society
Top Stories
Bay Area users say Zelle lost their money
Bridge repair causes traffic nightmare in South San Francisco
EXCLUSIVE: Convicted East Bay sex trafficker says women acted willingly
Burglary suspect takes K9 hostage in Fremont
WATCH TOMORROW: Chasing the Golden State Killer
Man dies after fall into baggage claim level at SFO
VIDEO: Bay to Breakers 2018 race highlights
Consumer Reports does not recommend Tesla's Model 3
Show More
Deadline looms for voter registration by mail and online
Rally held to unite Albany High School after racist Instagram posts
Southern California chase: 3 in custody, baby found in 2nd car
$90M worth of liquid meth found in fuel tank in North Carolina
Summer travel tips ahead of Memorial Day
More News