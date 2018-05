At least three people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Antioch Monday night.One of the injured is suffering from major injuries. Six vehicles were involved in the crash.The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on westbound Highway 4 near Hillcrest Avenue. Lanes were blocked until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.The cause of the crash is under investigation and no arrests have been made.