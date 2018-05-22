EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3492143" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One suspect was shot and a deputy injured during a confrontation early Friday morning on Ocean Street Extension.

#NOW: Santa Cruz Co. Sheriff has identified suspect in last week's OIS as 27yo Jessica Lowe. She'll be charged w/ attempted murder of a PO. pic.twitter.com/e4h6zEa19S — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) May 22, 2018

#MORE: Lowe remains in the hospital. She is from #SantaCruz Co. and will be charged with a total of 6 felonies and 1 misdemeanor. — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) May 22, 2018

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has released body worn camera video of last week's officer involved shooting incident that left one of its deputies injured.Jessica Lowe, 27, a resident of Santa Cruz County, has been charged with six felonies and one misdemeanor, including attempted murder of a peace officer. She remains in the hospital, as of Tuesday afternoon, but will be booked into jail upon being released.Around 3:30 a.m., two Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies on patrol encountered Lowe, and a man (whose name has not been released), parked at the end of Ocean St. Extension and moving items between two vehicles. Deputies ran the plates and discovered one of the vehicles had been reported as stolen out of San Jose.The suspects were then detained in separate patrol cars, so deputies could determine who was driving which vehicle.Sheriff Jim Hart told ABC7 News while deputies interviewed the male suspect, Lowe was able to slip out of her handcuffs, reach through a partially open window in the patrol car, and then opened the door.Lowe then entered the driver's side of the patrol car, and without warning, drove the vehicle directly at one of the deputies, striking him, and damaging both patrol cars, according to Sheriff Hart.The second deputy, August Waltrip, fired several rounds and hit Lowe with three bullets. CPR was administered on scene and she then was airlifted to a nearby trauma center. The body worn camera video shows Lowe attempted to accelerate the patrol vehicle at deputies multiple times in a short time span.In recent months, the Sheriff's Office had been increasing its patrols in the area after getting complaints from neighbors about drug use, prostitution, and illegal dumping.The unidentified deputy hit by Lowe is recovering, but is expected to be okay. His name is being withheld by the Sheriff's Office.Sheriff Hart says Deputy Waltrip is expected to return back to work next week.