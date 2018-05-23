San Jose police officers shoot at 3 dogs during disturbance call

San Jose police says officers shot at three dogs, this morning, after the animals allegedly charged at officers during a disturbance call. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose police says officers shot at three dogs, this morning, after the animals charged at officers during a disturbance call at 5:44 a.m.

Police say they were approaching the house on Florence Avenue near Lyndale when the dogs came at them.

The officers were not hurt.

The dogs ran to the backyard and hid under a vehicle.

Santa Clara County Animal Control says the owner identified the dogs as three Rottweilers.

One was shot through the leg and the owner is taking the dog to the vet.

"We keep the dogs inside every night, but when they came in, the entered without notice, that's why the dogs came out," said dog owner Anatolio Moran.

No word yet on why the officers responded to the home.
