Armed robbery at BottleRock festival in Napa prompts temporary closure of entrance gates

Attendees are seen at BottleRock music festival in Napa, Calif. in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. --
A San Francisco man was arrested near BottleRock music festival after police responded to an armed robbery Saturday afternoon in Napa.

The robbery was reported at 4:01 p.m. near Hagen Road at Silverado Trail, according to Napa police.

The victims told police that the suspects were fleeing in a Hyundai, and Napa County sheriff's deputies located the vehicle near Hagen Road and First Avenue.

Sheriff's deputies pursued the suspect's vehicle, which fled toward the Napa Valley Exposition Grounds where BottleRock festival was ongoing.

Two suspects exited the vehicle once they reached the festival grounds. One suspect was immediately arrested at the entrance near Third Street and another suspect was last seen outside the venue, police said.

William Carter, 27, was arrested for multiple offenses, including armed robbery, use of a firearm, conspiracy, evading, assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause injury and committing a felony while out on bail.

Police did not release identifying information for the second suspect.

The gates to BottleRock were closed during the investigation and later reopened. Festivalgoers said on social media that they waited up to an hour to enter the venue.
