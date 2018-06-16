IMMIGRATION

League of California Cities denounces Trump policy of separating immigrant children from parents

A girl stands with her mother during a rally to protest a new "zero-tolerance" immigration policy that has led to the separation of families on May 31 in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The League of California Cities-Latino Caucus denounced the Trump Administration's policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at a press conference in Oakland on Saturday.

The League represents the cities of Oakland, Sacramento, Fresno, San Jose, Farmersville, Tulare, Chino Hills, Santa Ana, Redwood City and Long Beach.

RELATED: Nearly 2K children in US custody as DHS calls separation claims 'exaggerated'

The League called on Congress to pass the Keep Families Together Act, which has been endorsed by UNICEF, and has launched a Change.org petition demanding that the Department of Homeland Security stop separating families at the U.S. border.

RELATED: National Day of Action for Children held for immigrant's rights

The nonprofit group emphasized it's Father's Day weekend as parents continue to be separated from their children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformchildrenPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpdepartment of homeland securityborder patrolborder crisisICEOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks
New policy gives immigration agents more power than ever before
Church puts Baby Jesus in cage as immigration protest
Activists hold 'Block ICE' protest on 4th of July in SF
New citizens sworn in on Alameda's USS Hornet
More immigration
POLITICS
Anti-violence protesters shut down Chicago expressway
North Korea calls talks with US 'regrettable'
White supremacist posters go up around South Bay
New policy gives immigration agents more power than ever before
London mayor OKs 'Trump Baby' balloon during POTUS visit
More Politics
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News