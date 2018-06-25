Shooting at cockfight in Petaluma leaves man dead

PETALUMA, Calif. --
A man was shot Sunday at a ranch with cockfighting events on Lakeville Highway and later died at a hospital, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

Petaluma police responded to the shooting in the 6500 block of Lakeville Highway but determined the crime scene was in the sheriff's office's jurisdiction, sheriff's spokeswoman Misti Harris said.

Sheriff's deputies then went to Petaluma Valley Hospital where the shooting victim was taken in a truck by family members, Harris said.

Detectives learned one or more suspects had fired multiple gunshots at the ranch and the victim was shot at least once in the neck or upper chest, Harris said.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transferred to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, Harris said. His name has not been released.
