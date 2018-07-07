Lamborghini wedged beneath car in Chicago crash; nobody injured

A Lamborghini got wedged beneath another car in a West Loop crash. No one was inside the other car at the time. No one was injured. (@OILTRADER305)

CHICAGO --
A Lamborghini somehow ended up crushed underneath another car in Chicago's West Loop on Friday.

Miraculously no one was injured in the crash, which happened near the intersection of Randolph and Clinton Streets.

The driver of the Lamborghini, Dmitry Richie, admitted to ABC7 Eyewitness News that he was at fault. He said he was driving straight when another driver in the intersection began making a left turn, and he was trying to avoid an accident.

"I pressed the acceleration instead of brake," Richie said.

The Lamborghini driver said the car was totaled.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashluxury vehiclescar accidentcarscrashChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News