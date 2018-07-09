TRAFFIC

Carpool lanes could be coming to San Francisco freeways

Highway 101 is pictured in San Francisco in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Carpool lanes could be coming to Highway 101 and Interstate 280 in San Francisco.

RELATED: Fare hikes, Golden Gate Bridge toll increase now in effect in Bay Area

The San Francisco County Transportation Authority is considering one plan.

It would have a southbound carpool lane starting from King Street on the 280 extension, down 101, all the way to SFO.

The northbound carpool lane would follow the same route, but with a gap between Candlestick Point on 101 and Mariposa Street on 280.

The price tag for the project could run as high as $100 million. It would involve converting the shoulder or existing lanes.

There are also questions as to whether they would become express lanes and charge drivers a toll to use them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdrivingcommutingconstructionHighway 101I-280San Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fare hikes, Golden Gate Bridge toll increase now in effect in Bay Area
TRAFFIC
DMV: 2,500 disabled parking cheaters busted
San Francisco's Van Ness Avenue partially closed as project moves forward
Person fatally struck by Caltrain in Redwood City
Dumbarton Bridge reopens after overturned trailer cleared
More Traffic
Top Stories
SF couple's anniversary trip to Mexico City ends tragically as wife killed by stray bullet
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh used to work at SF law firm
Santa Clara family asks for your help locating stolen U-Haul filled with sentimental items
REPORT: Contra Costa sheriff to announce end of ICE contract
President Donald Trump announces Judge Brett Kavanaugh as SCOTUS pick
Still a mystery why driver didn't obey light rail crossing in SJ fatal crash
Giants' Buster Posey will miss All-Star Game with injured hip
Show More
PHOTOS: Amazing transformation of a very lucky CA bear
Thieves steal from Fresno Apple Store in seconds
Gilroy wrestling students celebrate coach's UFC title
Man arrested after Fresno 2-year-old shoots, kills self
First responders aid man amid heart attack, help finish his yard work
More News