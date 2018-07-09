Carpool lanes could be coming to Highway 101 and Interstate 280 in San Francisco.The San Francisco County Transportation Authority is considering one plan.It would have a southbound carpool lane starting from King Street on the 280 extension, down 101, all the way to SFO.The northbound carpool lane would follow the same route, but with a gap between Candlestick Point on 101 and Mariposa Street on 280.The price tag for the project could run as high as $100 million. It would involve converting the shoulder or existing lanes.There are also questions as to whether they would become express lanes and charge drivers a toll to use them.