A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the 2016 beating death of an 88-year-old woman in San Jose who was known as "Miss Flo."Perla Arreola was arrested Friday and booked as an accessory to murder and conspiracy to obstruct justice in connection with the death of Flovais Douglas in 2016.Flovais Douglas, also known as Miss Flo, died Oct. 8 from injuries she suffered in an attack at her home the month before.The first suspect, 19-year-old Zachary Omar Cuen, was arrested in connection with her death in November. In March Santa Clara County Sheriff's officials announced that 19-year-old Jennifer Hernandez Jimenez has been arrested in connection to the death.