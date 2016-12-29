KINGS COUNTY

Greyhound bus, big-rig crash near Fresno sends 4 to hospital
EMBED </>More News Videos

4 injured in Greyhound bus and big rig crash crash in Kettleman City. (KFSN)

Benjamin Kirk
FRESNO, California --
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said four people have been transported to the hospital by ambulance after a Greyhound bus and a big rig crashed on Interstate 5 at Milham Avenue near Kettleman City.

The CHP said they are working to close all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Highway 41. Traffic is being diverted around the crash.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday morning. The bus ended up on the embankment and a semi-truck flipped and is laying on the driver's side behind it. The bus was traveling to San Francisco and was carrying a couple dozen passengers. Those passengers are currently waiting at the scene of the crash.

CHP said the closure is expected to last about three hours. They are asking the public to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.
Related Topics:
newstraffic accidentgreyhound bus crashbus crashkings county
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
KINGS COUNTY
Sheriff blasts 'bully' NFL over critical remarks on Josh Brown case
CHP chase ends in fatal crash into a F/A-18 at NAS Lemoore
Old Navy facing lawsuit after 11-year-old girl is videotaped undressing in Hanford
Man allegedly tortured teen girlfriend in Central Valley
More kings county
NEWS
Why Feds Are So Confident Russia Was Behind the DNC Hack And Other Breaches
Coalition Airstrike Potentially Hits Civilians in Mosul
Brothers accused in fatal stabbing at Hayward Target to enter plea
Obama Issues Sanctions for Alleged Russian Hacking
More News
Top Stories
Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking
Police say 2 shot in San Jose home invasion
Brothers accused in fatal stabbing at Hayward Target to enter plea
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
At least 50 reports of rotten smell in San Francisco
Family, fans remember multi-talented Debbie Reynolds
Oakland kids test high for lead levels
Show More
Most popular destinations in Silicon Valley
Foot Locker honors late sportscaster Craig Sager
Solano County DA drops DUI for caffeine charge
Video surfaces of Former 49er caught in domestic standoff
Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds dies at 84
More News
Top Video
Brothers accused in fatal stabbing at Hayward Target to enter plea
Solano County DA drops DUI for caffeine charge
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Most popular destinations in Silicon Valley
More Video