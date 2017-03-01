7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side: East Bay man can't escape noisy refrigerator

EMBED </>More News Videos

The old joke goes if your refrigerator is running, you better go catch it. Well that wasn't funny for an East Bay man. When his fridge was running, it drove him crazy. (KGO-TV)

By
The old joke goes, "If your refrigerator is running, you better go catch it." Well that wasn't funny for an East Bay man. When his fridge was running, it drove him crazy.

The fridge worked perfectly - ice was frozen, food was fresh, but there was one problem he couldn't escape.

Steve Land could hear it from his living room.

Click here to watch Michael Finney's report on how Steve finally is finally able to get a new sound - silence.
Related Topics:
news7 On Your Sideconsumer concernsconsumer
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Consumer Reports recommends safe, effective space heaters
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Persona Pizzeria cheese pizza
7 On Your Side: Should you get travel insurance?
More 7 On Your Side
NEWS
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday
Mouse found on SF-bound flight causes major delay
Two San Jose men arrested in deadly baseball coach stabbing
New police chief says Oakland force will own past mistakes
More News
Top Stories
Sessions says he never met with Russian officials to discuss campaign
Single donor gives $5 million to SJ flood relief fund
'When We Rise' features Dianne Feinstein, SF dark history
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Firefighters control apartment fire in South San Francisco
Mouse found on SF-bound flight causes major delay
Two San Jose men arrested in deadly baseball coach stabbing
Show More
San Francisco students, teachers rally to end 'r' word at city hall
New police chief says Oakland force will own past mistakes
SFPD: 2 arrested after parachuting off Hilton Hotel
Sierra Nevada snowpack close to setting record after 5 years of drought
Wife of Orlando gunman may be released on $500K bond
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday
Bay Area Mountain Lions become reluctant celebrities
Mouse found on SF-bound flight causes major delay
'When We Rise' features Dianne Feinstein, SF dark history
More Video