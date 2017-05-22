NEWS

7 On Your Side helps woman with home owners insurance

Many homeowners purchase a home warranty insurance to protect themselves against unexpected expenses and untimely repairs.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Many homeowners purchase a home warranty insurance to protect themselves against unexpected expenses and untimely repairs. One woman is concerned her warranty company hasn't held up its end of the deal. She says that she paid her home warranty company unnecessarily for an upgrade she didn't even get.

7 On Your Side Michael Finney has been looking into. See how what they were able to work out by watching the full story in the video player above.
