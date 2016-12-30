NEWS

#7Things to know before you go from ABC7 News: Friday
EMBED </>More News Videos

President Putin says Russia will not expel U.S. diplomats, major search underway in Lake Erie for small plane, chilly temps in store for weekend. Here are #7things to know before you go. (Sergei Karpukhin/Pool photo via AP)

Want the latest stories, weather forecast, and traffic updates happening in the Bay Area before you head out the door? Here are #7things you need to know before you go.
When you see news #whereyoulive, share your photos and videos with us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now.


GET IN TOUCH: Click here to share news tips, comments, or story ideas with us

DOWNLOAD: For the latest breaking news updates, download the ABC7 News app
Related Topics:
newsbuzzworthypoliticsweathertraffictraffic delaybay areaforecastaccuweatherSan JoseBerkeleyFremontSan FranciscoOaklandCaliforniaAntiochRohnert Park
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
#ABC7Now: Contact ABC7 News
Sign up for free newsletters from ABC7
NEWS
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Crews search for missing plane in Lake Erie
1 Dead After Fall From Colorado Chairlift: Police
Putin Says Syria Cease-Fire Deal Reached, Hostilities to End
More News
Top Stories
Putin says Russia won't oust U.S. diplomats in hacking flap
Ex-fiancée of former 49er shares domestic violence experience
SoCal man overcomes gang life to become doctor
Eagle eggs expected to hatch -- WATCH LIVE
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Bay Area lawmakers concerned about marijuana and driving
Russian at SF consulate calls diplomat expulsion 'unfriendly step'
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland football player with leukemia inspires Warriors
Families on both sides of Target stabbing search for justice
How Russia Sanctions May Put Trump in a Bind: Experts
Great Polar Bear plunge tops weekend events in San Francisco
Police: drunk mom crashes in Healdsburg, leaving son injured
More News
Top Video
Putin says Russia won't oust U.S. diplomats in hacking flap
SoCal man overcomes gang life to become doctor
Bay Area lawmakers concerned about marijuana and driving
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
More Video