1) President Putin says Russia will not expel U.S. diplomats in response to President Obama's sanctions. https://t.co/jQVHMygtkq #7things — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 30, 2016

2) Firefighters knocked down a two-alarm house fire in Palo Alto in the 2100 block of Louis Road. #7things — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 30, 2016

3) Palo Alto?s water supplier is switching reservoirs in order to inspect and repair the regular reservoir. #7things — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 30, 2016

4) A major search is underway in Lake Erie for a small plane that went missing overnight near Cleveland. https://t.co/UpYttihOjg #7things — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 30, 2016

5) Chilly temperatures are in store for the weekend and possible rain. https://t.co/0dXQby6qrP #7things — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 30, 2016

6) It?s Friday/holiday light traffic around the Bay Area. Folo @AlexisABC7 #7things — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 30, 2016

7) Looking to score some deals? Amazon is having another huge one-day, digital only sale today. #7things — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 30, 2016

Want the latest stories, weather forecast, and traffic updates happening in the Bay Area before you head out the door? Here are #7things you need to know before you go.