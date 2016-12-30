When you see news #whereyoulive, share your photos and videos with us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now.
1) President Putin says Russia will not expel U.S. diplomats in response to President Obama's sanctions. https://t.co/jQVHMygtkq #7things— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 30, 2016
2) Firefighters knocked down a two-alarm house fire in Palo Alto in the 2100 block of Louis Road. #7things— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 30, 2016
3) Palo Alto?s water supplier is switching reservoirs in order to inspect and repair the regular reservoir. #7things— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 30, 2016
4) A major search is underway in Lake Erie for a small plane that went missing overnight near Cleveland. https://t.co/UpYttihOjg #7things— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 30, 2016
5) Chilly temperatures are in store for the weekend and possible rain. https://t.co/0dXQby6qrP #7things— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 30, 2016
GET IN TOUCH: Click here to share news tips, comments, or story ideas with us
6) It?s Friday/holiday light traffic around the Bay Area. Folo @AlexisABC7 #7things— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 30, 2016
7) Looking to score some deals? Amazon is having another huge one-day, digital only sale today. #7things— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 30, 2016
DOWNLOAD: For the latest breaking news updates, download the ABC7 News app