ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (KGO)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
Authorities: East Bay car fire suspect may be responsible for more arsons
Proposed budget cuts could hurt Sonoma Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Special counsel appointed to oversee Russia investigation
Lawmakers praise special counsel appointed to oversee Russia investigation
SF family seeks help finding missing Uber driver
Durant renovates basketball courts in Oakland
7 On Your Side reports on problems caused by low-e glass windows
Google unveils new products at developers conference in Mountain View
Concord principal against effort to split district
Military dad makes touching appearance in maternity photos
Former gang member gets Master's degree from Columbia
SJ schools in scrub-down mode after possible norovirus outbreak
Sheriff responds to viral photo of San Lorenzo fruit vendor arrest
Durant renovates basketball courts in Oakland
Concord principal against effort to split district
