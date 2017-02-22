NEWS

ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, February 22, 2017. (KGO)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
A look at Trump's Cabinet picks
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters meet with authorities over emergency evacuation order
Dakota pipeline builder says oil could flow in as little as two weeks
#7Things to know before you go: Wednesday
50,000 San Jose residents under flood evacuation orders
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
San Jose evacuees devastated by flood damage
Richmond unanimously approves Trump impeachment resolution
San Leandro declares itself a sanctuary city
Flood evacuation orders expand in San Jose
Floods force evacuation of 200 mobile homes in San Jose
San Jose flood victims gathering at area shelters
7 on Your Side: Help with flood insurance claims
San Jose homes submerged, Coyote Creek remains high
San Leandro declares itself a sanctuary city
Richmond unanimously approves Trump impeachment resolution
San Jose evacuees devastated by flood damage
