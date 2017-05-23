NEWS

Support pours in for victims with 'Room for Manchester,' other campaigns

Flower tributes at St Ann's square, Manchester, England Tuesday May 23, 2017. (Rui Vieira/AP)

Following the horrific act of terror at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night that took at least 22 lives, the city of Manchester came together.

Using the hashtag #roomformanchester, social media users offered lodging, food and additional support for individuals affected by the tragedy.


One woman who gave support in wake of the tragedy was Paula Robinson. The 48-year-old said she took dozens of girls to a nearby hotel and posted her phone number on social media, telling worried parents to meet her there, according to Reuters.

"Parents were frantic running about trying to get to their children," Robinson told Reuters. "There were lots of children at Holiday Inn."
