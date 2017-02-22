An Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy was seriously injured when he was hit by a prisoner transport bus in the parking lot of Santa Rita Jail in Dublin Wednesday.
Sheriff's Spokesman J.D. Nelson said the deputy driving the bus claims he did not see the deputy who was hit. The accident occurred in an employee parking area behind the jail.
The California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation into the accident.
Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy hit by prisoner bus at Santa Rita Jail
