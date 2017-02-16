OROVILLE DAM

Storms prompt flood concerns at Anderson Reservoir, Oroville Dam repairs continue

This is an undated image of the water flow at Oroville Dam. (KGO-TV )

Thursday morning storms are drawing concerns about flooding at the Anderson Reservoir.

The reservoir in Morgan Hill is 99.3 percent full, putting it at high risk of overflowing.

Crews have been releasing water to keep the level down. They're hoping to keep Coyote Creek from flooding and impacting homes along the banks.

"We have a number of low-lying communities that are close to the flood plane so there is a risk that some of those communities could flood," said Marty Grimes, with Santa Clara Water District.

The reservoir doesn't meet federal seismic standards, that specify it not exceed 68 percent capacity.

At the Oroville Dam, repairs continue as water levels continue to drop.

State officials are reducing how much water is being released so that they can start removing debris on the damaged spillway.

In the meantime, FEMA is beefing up its resources in case this next round of storms bring on the worst.

60 trucks and 30 personnel will be staged at Travis Airforce Base in Fairfield.

Those emergency response teams and state regulators will be monitoring the situation closely over the next few days.

Click here for more of ABC7 News' photos, video and stories on the Oroville Dam.
