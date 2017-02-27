OPD

Anne Kirkpatrick sworn in as Oakland's new police chief

Anne Kirkpatrick is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Anne E. Kirkpatrick has officially been sworn in as Oakland's new chief of police Monday morning at Oakland City Hall.

She becomes the first female police chief in Oakland's history.
FULL VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces Anne Kirkpatrick
EMBED More News Videos

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf introduced the new police chief, Anne Kirkpatrick, on Wednesday.



Members of the Oakland community, local elected officials and City of Oakland staff witnessed as Mayor Libby Schaaf swore in Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick was announced as the new Oakland police chief in January.

She started as a police officer in Memphis 34 years ago and rose through the ranks of small departments in Washington State.

PROFILE: History of Oakland's new police chief Anne Kirkpatrick

Kirkpatrick started policing in 1982 and has seen many cultural changes. She said it is tough being a police officer in the United States right now.

The Chicago Police Board chose 57-year-old Kirkpatrick as one of three finalists for the Top Cop position in 2016. When she didn't get it, the mayor picked Kirkpatrick to head the police reform efforts after the shooting of a 17-year-old boy-a case that sparked national outrage.

RELATED: Community engagement 'big part' in search for Oakland police chief

Unlike prior chiefs, Kirkpatrick does plan to live where she works. "I just told everybody I've got to save up some money, y'all are expensive," she said.

For more on the Oakland Police Department, click here.
Related Topics:
newsOPDlibby schaafpolice chiefalameda countyscandalpolicepolice brutalityofficer involved shootingCeleste GuapOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Sources: Anne Kirkpatrick to be Oakland's new police chief
OPD
Man says Oakland gunman shot at him days before standoff
Neighbor says Oakland police should have arrested shooter days ago
Oakland shooter detained by cops dies
East Oakland gunman investigated for stalking during law school
More OPD
NEWS
Trump's congressional address: What you need to know
Trump to propose 'historic' defense spending increase in budget blueprint
'La La Land' producer calls best picture snafu 'surreal'
All the Oscar winners
Barry Jenkins, Mahershala Ali and Emma Stone react to Oscars best picture mix-up
More News
Top Stories
Trump to propose 'historic' defense spending increase in budget blueprint
George W. Bush demands answers on Trump and Russia
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
SPONSORED: Oscars red carpet fashion as you've never seen it before
Oscars 'In Memoriam' included photo of woman still alive
Saint Mary's theater professor beams over former student Mahershala Ali's win
'When We Rise' mini-series creator talks with ABC7
Show More
31 Hayward residents displaced after apartment building fire
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Mahershala Ali addresses best picture mix-up
5 memorable 2017 Oscars moments
Social media reacts after Oscars 'Best Picture' mix-up
More News
Photos
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
More Photos