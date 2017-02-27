Anne Kirkpatrick sworn in as Oakland's new police chief

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Anne E. Kirkpatrick has officially been sworn in as Oakland's new chief of police Monday morning at Oakland City Hall.
She becomes the first female police chief in Oakland's history.
Members of the Oakland community, local elected officials and City of Oakland staff witnessed as Mayor Libby Schaaf swore in Kirkpatrick.
Kirkpatrick was announced as the new Oakland police chief in January.
She started as a police officer in Memphis 34 years ago and rose through the ranks of small departments in Washington State.
Kirkpatrick started policing in 1982 and has seen many cultural changes. She said it is tough being a police officer in the United States right now.
The Chicago Police Board chose 57-year-old Kirkpatrick as one of three finalists for the Top Cop position in 2016. When she didn't get it, the mayor picked Kirkpatrick to head the police reform efforts after the shooting of a 17-year-old boy-a case that sparked national outrage.
Unlike prior chiefs, Kirkpatrick does plan to live where she works. "I just told everybody I've got to save up some money, y'all are expensive," she said.
