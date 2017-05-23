LANDSLIDE

Another massive landslide cuts off Hwy 1 access to Big Sur

This is the coastline at Mud Creek before the past weekend's slide, left, and here's how it looks after the slide, right. (Photos by Google Maps/Monterey County Sheriff's Department)

By
BIG SUR, Calif. (KGO) --
With Memorial Day Weekend coming up, the Big Sur area would normally be a popular tourist destination. But another massive landslide hit Highway 1 this past weekend, cutting off access even more.

Video shows a quarter of a mile of hillside give way, unleashing one million tons of rock and dirt -- most of it dropping 250 feet into the ocean. The rest buried a quarter mile of Highway 1 in debris.

Luckily, no one was hurt. Crews and equipment pulled out one week ago.

A Caltrans picture taken from one end of the slide shows engineers just starting to assess the damage. They expect the repairs will take months, if not longer.

"It should be easy if the roadway is still there, which we think might be the case," a Caltrans spokesperson said.

This aerial of Mud Creek was taken on Monday, May 22, 2017.



The latest slide follows the demolition of Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge at Big Sur. A massive slide in January damaged that span beyond repair.

The replacement is set to open in September.

For now, 50 miles of Highway 1 from Big Sur in the north to Ragged Point in the south is pretty much off limits.

Drivers can get to Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, which has just partially reopened.

After the slide this past weekend, the coastline at Mud Creek now has a skirt protruding from it. That wasn't there before -- it's what happens when five slides combine into one.

Engineers warn that we may see more before the seasonal danger is over.

Click here for more stories about recent landslides.

Kristen Sze will have the full story starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News.
Related Topics:
newslandslidemudslidecaltransroad repairstorm damagehighway 1road closureCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LANDSLIDE
Report: Cost to repair Highway 35 to surpass $29.5 million
Mudslide forces closure of main drag in Marin County
CoCo County declares emergency in after mudslide
Storms force closure of Highway near Yosemite
More landslide
NEWS
EBMUD makes estimated $120,000 mail mistake
Driver dies in massive tanker fire in Central Valley
British prime minister raises terror threat level to critical
Trump expected to retain attorney for Russia inquiry
Michael Flynn risks being held in contempt of Congress
More News
Top Stories
British prime minister raises terror threat level to critical
Driver dies in massive tanker fire in Central Valley
California botulism outbreak is rare case of deadly disease
San Leandro restaurant employee shot during robbery
Young witnesses describe chaos after Manchester arena explosion
Disruptive passenger in Trump cap delays Shanghai flight
Vigil held for victims of deadly Manchester Arena attack
Show More
EBMUD makes estimated $120,000 mail mistake
Woman fatally shot at Richmond park identified
Danville police searching for bank robbery suspect
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Manchester Arena terror attack suspect identified
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More Photos