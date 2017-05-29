MEMORIAL DAY

Anti-Trump float amuses, irritates at Mill Valley Memorial Day parade

EMBED </>More Videos

A Mill Valley artist and activist created a theater on wheels with a mini Donald Trump and Lady Liberty towering over him. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
An anti-Trump float both amused and irritated a crowd at a Mill Valley Memorial Day Parade Monday.

In the middle of red white and blue flags and floats, there was Fabrice Florin's political statement, which was part satire, and part puppet show.

RELATED: Full list of Bay Area Memorial Day events

The Mill Valley artist and activist created a theater on wheels with a mini Donald Trump and Lady Liberty towering over him. Fake Trump tweets flashed across an electronic ticker tape machine, and Lady Liberty scolds the president by hitting him on the head with her to torch.


Florin says the political statement was created out of frustration with Washington. "We created the Bamboodu Theater to reflect how we're feeling with Mr. Trump's actions in the world," Florin said.

Volunteers with the Mill Valley community action network marched alongside the anti-Trump float, inviting the crowd to sing a musical version of the Emma Lazarus poem, which begins, "give me your tired, your poor."

Many folks on the parade route found the parody hilarious, but others said it was totally inappropriate on Memorial Day. "It's not the place for this. What about the kids who've died in Afghanistan? It's all narcissism here in safe Marin County," said Marin County resident Rory.

Click here for more stories on Memorial Day.
Related Topics:
newsmemorial dayveteransarmynavyair forcemarinespresidioMill Valley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FULL LIST: Memorial Day events in Bay Area
MEMORIAL DAY
Emotional Memorial Day ceremony held in San Jose
Fallen service members honored in SF
JFK's life, legacy celebrated on his 100th birthday
Nonprofit heals wounds on both sides of Vietnam War
More memorial day
NEWS
EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video shows deadly Alameda rollover crash
Emotional Memorial Day ceremony held in San Jose
Fallen service members honored in SF
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Fremont
More News
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video shows deadly Alameda rollover crash
Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
Golden State grudge match: Players, fans gear up for NBA Finals
Los Gatos HS controversial 'prom asks' racist according to some
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Fremont
Punches thrown during Giants vs Nationals game in SF
Emotional Memorial Day ceremony held in San Jose
Show More
Elderly couple fends off intruder in bloody attack in San Jose
JFK's life, legacy celebrated on his 100th birthday
Utah police: Woman locked 2 kids in trunk, went shopping in Walmart
Nonprofit heals wounds on both sides of Vietnam War
Hundreds gather in Milpitas for Memorial Day
More News
Top Video
Golden State grudge match: Players, fans gear up for NBA Finals
Los Gatos HS controversial 'prom asks' racist according to some
Emotional Memorial Day ceremony held in San Jose
EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video shows deadly Alameda rollover crash
More Video