What is the timeline for repairs to the partially collapsed Santa Cruz Wharf?

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Five months ago, more than 180 feet at the end of the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf collapsed into the ocean. That part of the wharf was under construction at the time. Two workers fell into the ocean along with two buildings that were once a restaurant and a restroom. No one was seriously hurt, but the aftermath could still be seen Memorial Day weekend, with many tourists seeing the damage for the first time.

"It's kind of devastating, because for years, I've been coming out here and being able to look down to see the seals and stuff like that," said Andy, who was visiting from Washington State.

"It's sad because it's been around for so long, and it's part of the Santa Cruz history," said Jessica Del Castillo from Brentwood.

Now, according to the Santa Cruz Sentinel, city officials hope to finish a partial repair of what's left at the end of the wharf. The hope is that construction would start in October and finish by early 2026. The city council is working with experts to see how to do a full rebuild that will last.

Some tourists want to see the Wharf back to how it was.

"There's a lot of memories tied to this Wharf, so I'd love to see it back to its former glory," said Allan Del Castillo.

But some locals like Curtis Swain, who transports people up and down the wharf in a carriage, say they're not so sure all of it needs to be restored.

"I don't think we need to extend it out, I don't think we need to go through that expense and that wear and tear on the wharf, for bringing all that material out here and going through all that repair work," he said. "I think they should just cap it off here, maybe make a little platform where people can check out the view and leave them like that."

The Sentinel reports that the city is waiting to see how much in state disaster relief it will get to decide how the full rebuild could be funded.

As Memorial Day weekend winds down, many of the businesses that were forced to close for nearly two weeks after the December collapse are feeling good about the season ahead.

"We're so happy to see how busy it is," said Lance Haggard, managing partner at restaurants Firefish Grill and Woodies Café. "The beach is packed, Wharf's packed, you know, hopefully we get this momentum going this way in the summer."