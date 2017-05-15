NEWS

ATF helping to investigate Emeryville construction site fire

This is an image of the unstable construction crane engulfed in flames on Saturday, May 13, 2017. (KGO-TV )

EMERYVILLE, Calif. --
A national response team from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping Alameda County and Oakland firefighters investigate a massive five-alarm fire at an Emeryville construction site early Saturday morning, an agency spokeswoman said Monday.

The blaze at 3800 San Pablo Ave. in Emeryville, near the city's border with Oakland, started just before 5 a.m. Saturday and was contained by 7:16 a.m., although it continued to smolder over the weekend.

There were no reports of injuries and the fire remains under investigation.



A crane that was at risk of falling on firefighters and homes near the construction site forced the evacuation of about 35 residents from apartments and condominiums in the area but the crane is no longer a threat and the residents are being allowed to return, fire officials said.

The fire on Saturday was the second time in less that a year that the site burned.


Last July, a six-alarm fire consumed the site, which was still under construction, as it was the case again on Saturday.

When the site was under construction last year, workers were building 105 apartments and 25,000 square feet of commercial space.

Rick Holliday of Holliday Development, the company developing the construction site, couldn't be reached for comment this morning.

Related Topics:
newsfirebuilding fireconstructionalameda countyfirefightersOaklandEmeryville
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House denies report Trump shared intel with Russia
Santa Cruz area nurse charged with child sex offenses, following arrest of doctor
President Trump's national security adviser denies report claiming Trump shared classified ISIS intel with Russia
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed SC teen
2 dead after Learjet crashes near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey
More News
Top Stories
Santa Cruz area nurse charged with child sex offenses, following arrest of doctor
WATCH LIVE: Tour of California Stage 2 to San Jose
Fremont teen girl dies in crash hours after prom
Hearing over psychological evaluation for Antolin Garcia-Torres to be held
Seahawks reportedly considering Kaepernick as backup QB
President Trump's national security adviser denies report claiming Trump shared classified ISIS intel with Russia
2 hospitalized after shooting on I-880 in Hayward
Show More
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed SC teen
Santa Cruz doctor accused of child molestation in custody
2 firefighters injured while putting out Antioch house fire
White House 'moving rapidly' to replace Comey
Teen boy youngest ever to graduate from Texas Christian University
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos