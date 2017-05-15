ATF helping to investigate Emeryville construction site fire

Sounds of progress in Emeryville where developer Rick Holliday says he will rebuild after 2nd fire in 10 months pic.twitter.com/Lb0AWSgllw — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) May 15, 2017

Fire & Smoke coming from Oakland fire scene again. pic.twitter.com/JsOx3B2t6d — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) May 13, 2017

Update: #ALCOFirefighters, Oakland firefighters battling 5-alarm fire at 3800 San Pablo on Oakland/Emeryville border. No reports of injuries pic.twitter.com/0lwKFzRZx2 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) May 13, 2017

Updates: Red Cross has arrived to help evacuated residents. The ACSO UAS team is on scene to provide aerial footage of the fire. #Emeryville pic.twitter.com/91DSRsUCyu — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) May 13, 2017

A national response team from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping Alameda County and Oakland firefighters investigate a massive five-alarm fire at an Emeryville construction site early Saturday morning, an agency spokeswoman said Monday.The blaze at 3800 San Pablo Ave. in Emeryville, near the city's border with Oakland, started just before 5 a.m. Saturday and was contained by 7:16 a.m., although it continued to smolder over the weekend.There were no reports of injuries and the fire remains under investigation.A crane that was at risk of falling on firefighters and homes near the construction site forced the evacuation of about 35 residents from apartments and condominiums in the area but the crane is no longer a threat and the residents are being allowed to return, fire officials said.The fire on Saturday was the second time in less that a year that the site burned.Last July, a six-alarm fire consumed the site, which was still under construction, as it was the case again on Saturday.When the site was under construction last year, workers were building 105 apartments and 25,000 square feet of commercial space.Rick Holliday of Holliday Development, the company developing the construction site, couldn't be reached for comment this morning.