Baby dies after being born following fatal car crash in Fresno County

The baby girl that was born after a fatal crash on Sunday night has died. Her 18-year-old mother, Joanne Marisela Delgado of Kerman, died at the scene. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
A baby girl that was born after a fatal head-on crash on Sunday night near Five Points in Fresno County has died. Her 18-year-old mother, Joanne Marisela Delgado of Kerman, died at the scene.

Investigators say Delgado from Kerman crossed the median, near Highway 145 and Elkhorn, for unknown reasons and collided with another vehicle. The force of the impact caused Delgado to give birth prematurely. She was six to nine months pregnant and she died at the scene.

That baby died at the hospital on Monday morning.


The other driver, 24-year-old Adriana Romero from Five Points also died at the scene.

"It's never easy coming to these traffic accidents. But to see something like that where a child is born prematurely and potentially sustain fatal injuries as a result of the accident, it's heartbreaking," said Sgt. Mike Trenhomlm, CHP.

A 10-year-old boy was also in the car with the Delgado. He remains in the hospital with major injuries.

Investigators don't think drugs or alcohol were involved.
